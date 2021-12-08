Redmi Smart TV X 2022 official | Features & Price

Redmi, as demonstrated in recent years, it is no longer just a rib of Xiaomi, but has managed to establish itself as an independent reality from the parent company both in terms of the smartphone market and that of tech products in general. The Chinese company has also shown that it knows its stuff in the field of home solutions, as in the case of the now widespread smart TVs, especially if offered at affordable prices as in the case of the new Redmi Smart TV X 2022, respectable models but with an eye to the wallet.

Update 07/12: Redmi has launched the 75 ″ version of the Smart TV X 2022 model, thus expanding the possibilities of the range. Find all the details at the bottom of the article.

Redmi Smart TV X 2022 official: everything you need to know about the new series

Design and specifications

Natural heirs of the X 2021 models, the new terminals are distinguished by excellent specifications, an essential and elegant design and – obviously – a quality / price ratio at the top. Redmi Smart TV X 2022 debuts in version from 65 ″ And 55 ″: in both variants we find a panel Full LED with resolution 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels), 10-bit color depth (8-bit + FRC), 94% DCI-P3 coverage, FreeSync Premium and Dolby Visions support. Furthermore, it is a display with a refresh rate 120 Hz with technology MEMC.

As for the audio we have 4 integrated speakers and Dolby Atmos support. To move the whole we find a processor MediaTek MTK9650, solution realized at 22 nm with an A73 quad-core CPU up to 1.5 GHz, g52 mali GPU, 3 GB of RAM e 32 GB of storage.

Redmi Smart TV X 2022 official: price and availability

The new series Redmi Smart TV X 2022 will go on sale in China starting October 31, at a price of approx € 403 (2,999 yuan) for the 55 ″ version e € 470 at the current exchange rate (3,499 yuan) for the larger 65 ″ model.

Redmi Smart TV X 2022 gets bigger: now also from 75 ″ | Update 07/12

After seeing the arrival of the range X 2022, which however only included models from 55 ″ And 65 ″, Redmi has completed the series with the largest model of the lot, namely the 75 ″. In itself, the technical specifications do not change at all, but only the diagonal changes, so it remains a great product and we can also see it in the price, since it comes at a price of about € 699 (4,999 yuan), which for this size is definitely a great price.

Currently this product is not yet available for sale online in the most popular stores and in Italy. As soon as it is, you will find it on GizDeals at the best price, so subscribe to our Telegram channel, which you can see below with the latest offers, and on the page Facebook for all offers at the lowest price!



⭐️ Discover the GizChina Advent Calendar with 25 super offers to unveil every day until Christmas .