Redmi Watch for less than 40 euros is a real best-buy: here are all the TomTop offers

L’cheap watch from the subsidiary of Xiaomi offers a 1.4 “display with 2.5D tempered glass (resolution 320×302 pixels) and various sports modes with monitoring included. It can reproduce the notifications of the paired smartphone (via Bluetooth 5.0) and resistant to liquids up to 5ATM. It is used via touchscreen , and implements a heart rate monitor as well as sleep tracking mode. The autonomy of 12 days of stand-by, while in use can last about a week. Charging takes place in two hours through the charging dock supplied .

To the price of 39.92 a best-buy, also in consideration of the fast shipping from Italian warehouses!

Among the other TomTop offers we point out the one on Smartmi Home Electric Heater 1S, a home heater that can be set to values ​​of 900W, 1300W and 2200W for rapid heating. Thanks to the integrated fan it spreads the heat throughout the room. The dimensions: 69.4 x 44.8 x 20.2 cm, with a weight of 6.5Kg. The price of 78.11 with shipping from Germany. You can buy it here.