Redmi Watch is a strong temptation thanks to this offer

Christmas is approaching and for many the race for gifts has already started. If the recipient is a technology enthusiast you will undoubtedly be spoiled for choice, but if the budget is not particularly rich, today we offer you a gadget that will undoubtedly be appreciated, in promotion on Cafago.

Redmi Watch in 0 offer

More advanced than a smartband but not particularly bulky, Redmi Watch is definitely a smartwatch that fits well on every wrist, masculine or feminine. It has a 1.4-inch color screen, with touch controls and a button on the right side to further simplify controls.

It is able to measure heart rate, sleep quality, steps taken and calories consumed, functions that will be appreciated by fitness lovers. It can also record seven different types of sporting activities and is resistant to diving up to 50 meters, to be used even in the rain or for washing dishes.

It connects to the smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0, so as to be able to synchronize the data collected with the companion app and view notifications from the main applications. It is very light, weighing only 35 grams, so the wearer will end up forgetting it, if not when it is time to consult it.

Redmi Watch is currently on promotion in black, with shipping from Italian warehouses, at a price of 39.92 VAT included. It should be emphasized that this is a smartwatch designed for the Chinese market, which does not have the Italian language (unless you update the firmware) but only the English language.

