Redmi’s little guy is about to update to MIUI 12.5

The MIUI 12.5 update will arrive on the Redmi 9C and Redmi 9C NFC with version numbers V12.5.3.0.RCRMIXM and V12.5.2.0.RCSMIXM, respectively.

Despite the fact that the Chinese giant recently announced that Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles will receive MIUI 13 in the second quarter of 2022, at the same time it continues to upgrading older terminals with previous versions of its software layer.

This is the case of the Redmi 9C, which, as they tell us from the specialized media Xiaomiui, is about to update to MIUI 12.5.

The Redmi 9C and Redmi 9C NFC will receive MIUI 12.5 very soon

Xiaomi is rolling out the update to MIUI 12.5 in two of the cheapest devices of the Redmi brand, the Redmi 9C and Redmi 9C NFC. The update to MIUI 12.5 will be available on Redmi 9C with build number V12.5.3.0.RCRMIXM and on Redmi 9C NFC with build number V12.5.2.0.RCSMIXM.

This update will include all the news of MIUI 12.5 such as a new graphical interface or a series of performance improvements, such as RAM expansion using internal storagewhich will increase the stability of the device, something very necessary in this type of terminal.

The Redmi 9C and Redmi 9C NFC were launched on the market with Android 10 and MIUI 12 and will now receive MIUI 12.5 without changing Android versionsince the next, and last, update will be to Android 11 with MIUI 13.

If you are the owner of one of these Redmi and you have not yet received the update to MIUI 12.5, do not despair because, as they have confirmed from the Xiaomiui media, this It will arrive, first of all, to users of the Chinese brand’s test program, called Mi Pilot and if no notable fault is detected in it, it will begin to unfold for everyone.

