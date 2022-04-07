When there is something wrong, our body does not always send signals, or “messages” to make us understand. In these cases, as we well know, it becomes essential to periodically undergo routine tests to avoid any diseases. Other times, however, our body warns us by showing certain symptoms. One of the parts of the body on which it is easier to observe these signals is the skin. For this reason, it is also important to get used to inspecting it carefully and carrying out dermatological examinations on a regular basis.

In today’s article, we will analyze a fairly widespread chronic inflammatory disease that affects this very tissue. We are talking about rosacea, a disorder that generally occurs on the cheeks, nose, chin and eyes, and is associated with the dilation of superficial capillaries. This disease would mainly affect women aged 30 to 50 and those in menopause. Furthermore, women with fair complexion and hair, or those who have family members with this same disorder, would be more predisposed.

Be careful because redness, itching and dryness of the skin could be the first signs of this chronic inflammation that should not be underestimated

As reported by the National Institute of Health, generally, four progressive stages of this disease are identified. According to the symptoms, in fact, you could have rosacea:

erythematous telangiectasis (first stage), in which redness, burning and small superficial capillaries (telangiectasias) occur which tend to become more and more numerous and branched;

papulo-pustular (second stage), characterized by the appearance of papules (red skin thickening) and pustules (bubbles with pus) around the mouth and eyes;

phimatous (third stage), in which nodules-plaques emerge and a thickening of the skin on the nose, forehead, cheekbones, chin or ears;

ocular (fourth stage), where inflammation reaches the eyes causing redness on the eyelids and hypersensitivity to light. In this last phase of the disease, in addition to redness, itching and dryness of the skin, conjunctivitis, keratitis and a reduction in vision may occur.

All of these symptoms would typically appear periodically, and then become chronic over time. However, the frequency and intensity of these manifestations could vary from person to person.

Causes and main therapies

To date, the causes that lead to the appearance of this disorder are not yet clear. However, there are factors that could increase the flow of blood to the surface of the skin and thus aggravate the symptoms. These would include, for example, exposure to sunlight or wind; or the presence of extreme temperatures. Furthermore, the consumption of alcoholic beverages and caffeine, or spicy and very spicy foods, could also make the situation worse. Finally, excessive exercise, stress or prolonged use of medications on the face could also play a decisive role.

Even with regard to therapies, there are still no definitive solutions for rosacea today. Typically, people try to keep symptoms at bay by trying to improve the cosmetic appearance of the skin. To reduce blemishes, redness, and other symptoms, the dermatologist may prescribe antibiotics (such as tetracyclines), anti-inflammatories, and emollients.

Additionally, techniques such as laser therapies, dermabrasion, electrosurgery, intense pulsed light therapy, or plastic surgery could be used. These approaches would help correct any cosmetic damage caused by rosacea, such as telangiectasia or nose deformation.

Recommended reading

