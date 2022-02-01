The symptoms launched by our body can give us a variety of information. They can indicate that we are following a wrong lifestyle, that we need to improve our diet, that we have genetic disorders and much more.

However, doctors can really diagnose any disorders, to whom we must always refer to the onset of any symptom. Today, in particular, we indicate a group of symptoms that could indicate that we have an excess of a certain nutrient.

The symptoms that we are going to investigate are redness, itching and high blood values ​​and we will see what they can be caused by.

The important nutrient and its effects on the body

Today we are going to learn more about a nutrient called niacin, which is one of the B vitamins.

Like other vitamins, this too, in the right doses, could have a positive effect on our health. In particular, according to experts, it would be a fundamental vitamin for properly metabolizing carbohydrates, fats and other nutrients.

Niacin has several main food sources. These include liver and red meats, but also poultry, legumes and fish. Furthermore, whole grains would also be an important source of this vitamin.

Furthermore, the term “niacin” is often used to refer to both nicotinamide and nicotinic acid, which are two forms of this vitamin.

Taking a good dose of nicotinic acid could have positive effects, such as lowering blood triglycerides and lowering bad cholesterol. However, according to experts, supplements based on nicotinic acid may not really protect against cardiovascular disease. Indeed, taking supplements may sometimes have side effects.

Redness, itching, and high blood counts could signal an excess of this particular vitamin

In fact, excess nicotinic acid could lead to some health problems.

You may experience skin redness and itching and even gout in some situations. Blood glucose values ​​may also rise as a result of this excess.

These side effects would be mitigated by reducing the doses of nicotinic acid taken, and possibly, if necessary, gradually increasing the intake.

If, therefore, we are taking niacin-based products and we recognize these symptoms, let’s go to the doctor. He will thus be able to understand if the cause is actually linked to these products or if it is necessary to investigate further.

Deepening

