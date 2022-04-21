A month has already passed since the beginning of spring and, since then, we have already seen a marked improvement in the days and an increase in temperatures. In addition to this, however, we are witnessing, as every year, the arrival of annoying spring allergies.

Among the most common allergies we certainly find ocular allergies, which manifest themselves with a series of symptoms. The latter, however, could also be the alarm bells of other eye diseases, such as uveitis.

The term uveitis refers to all the different inflammatory forms affecting the uvea. The latter is a thin, highly vascularized membrane, located between the cornea and the sclera, formed by the iris, ciliary body and choroid. This eye disease could affect individuals of all ages indiscriminately and, if not diagnosed in time, could also lead to blindness. Based on the affected eye area, we are talking about posterior, intermediate or anterior uveitis. When the inflammation is extended to both the lower and anterior part, however, it is called panuveitis.

However, uveitis could appear for different causes and manifest itself with different symptoms. In the next few lines we will reveal which are the main ones and which could be the most effective diagnostic strategies.

Redness, pain and profuse tearing could be due to this eye pathology which would even lead to blindness

As reported by the Humanitas Institute, uveitis could arise as a result of trauma or due to infections caused by pathogens, fungi, bacteria or parasites. However, the inflammatory process could also be triggered by other diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, or sarcoidosis.

As for the symptoms, however, it would involve visual disturbances, hypersensitivity to light and vision of black points. In addition, redness, pain and profuse tearing may also appear.

Diagnosis, prevention and main treatments

To try to prevent this disorder and diagnose it in time, you should undergo periodic eye checks. Usually, this visit includes the evaluation of several aspects, such as visual acuity, eye pressure and pupil dilation.

Apart from that, a lot of attention should also be paid to hygiene. In fact, it is generally recommended to:

never touch your eyes with dirty hands;

pay attention to contact with your pets, disinfecting any scratches;

wash your hands whenever you wear contact lenses;

take care of the cleaning of contact lenses, also respecting the expiration dates.

Finally, as regards the treatments to be carried out, usually two approaches are followed based on the cause of the inflammation. In fact, in some cases local therapy is sufficient, through the use of eye drops; in others, however, drug therapy is required.

For example, if uveitis is caused by a virus, antiviral drugs are usually given. While, if the disease has a bacterial or fungal origin, antibiotics or antifungals, respectively, may be necessary.

The need for surgical intervention, on the other hand, could arise in the presence of further complications, such as detachment of the retina, glaucoma or cataracts.

Deepening

Few people know this remedy to counteract burning, itching and fatigue of the eyes