Redout 2 announced with details, trailers and images – Nerd4.life

Publisher Saber Interactive and Italian developer 34BigThings announced Redout 2 with a trailer and some Images. This is the sequel to the most accredited heir to the Wipeout series, in development for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch. It will be launched in 2022, on a date yet to be determined.

The trailer is at the head of the news. Now let’s see the first images of the game, collected in a gallery:

Let’s read the official description of Redout 2, taken from his Steam page:

The fastest racing game in the universe.

A follow-up to the acclaimed Redout, Redout 2 is a homage to classic arcade racing games in which racing through the dystopian wastelands of a semi-abandoned Earth has become one of the most popular sports in the galaxy.

Reach impossible speeds in thrilling futuristic races, moving between extensive single-player campaigns or multiplayer competitions. The precise control system, the effective customization of the hover-vehicles and the deadly soundtrack make Redout 2 the most thrilling anti-gravity racing game.

These are the main features by Redout 2:

Speed ​​and control: in the tradition of classic anti-gravity racing games such as Wipeout and F-Zero, you will experience the thrill of maximum speeds and an intuitive driving system, thanks to which Redout 2 will not only be a blast to play, but also a rewarding experience for those who are ready to conquer the extreme learning curve. Swerve, turn and swoop through the craziest turns and jumps in racing game history.

Extended Career Mode: Blast through hundreds of events across 36 unique tracks, all reversible! From arena races, timed attacks, to last survivor challenges and intense boss races, outrun the competition and dominate the finish line.

Multiplayer Competition: Compete in intense 12-player online multiplayer action. Dive into new challenges with custom content updated regularly, with seasons that include unique cosmetic rewards.

Full customization: Choose from 12 different chassis and customize your vehicle with an incredible selection of thrusters, stabilizers, rudders, intercoolers, ailerons, magnets, wings, deflectors, rocket engines, paintwork and more! Build and share your best creations at high speed with photo mode.

Breathtaking soundtrack, featuring the biggest stars in electronics, including the legendary Giorgio Moroder and acclaimed talents such as Zardonic and Dance with the Dead. Our music algorithms continuously and dynamically mix tracks based on real-time race data.