We have repeatedly dealt with the impact of cholesterol, in this case the “bad” one, on our health and the importance that diet can have in keeping this value under control. Although we are used to perceiving this lipid (fat) as an “enemy”, it is an extremely important element for the human body, necessary for digestion and for the production of bile.

The “good” one, known as HDL high-density lipoprotein (High Density Lipoproteins) if in the right doses it manages to keep the pace of the “bad” one under control, defined low density lipoprotein LDL (Low Density Lipoproteins). It is the latter that tends to accumulate in the arteries and cause circulatory problems in the long run, affecting the heart.

Lifestyle and nutrition

In fact, it is therefore a question of encouraging a balance of forces that represents a balance between the two values, given that an optimal intake of LDL cholesterol is around 100 and 130 mg / dl, while above 200 a situation of hypercholesterolemia is considered. which is simply termed high cholesterol. These levels are only partially influenced by food, genetic factors and even proper physical activity influence. However, there are some foods that are particularly suitable for keeping this value under control.

Reduce cholesterol and increase memory? Here’s what to do

There niacin, also known as vitamin PP or vitamin B3 can be an excellent ally to counteract the impact of high cholesterol and at the same time provide a boost important for memory: this term refers to two molecules, niacin and niacinamide, respectively present in plant substances and animal tissues.

In addition to having an important role in digestion, niacin plays beneficial roles for the circulatory and respiratory system, increasing the functions of our brain used for memory and concentration.

Particularly present in dried fruit, liver, white meat, unrefined cereals and most of the legumes.