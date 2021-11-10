reduce emissions by 45% by 2030

Global temperature – The draft document “reaffirms the long-term global goal of keeping the average global temperature rise well below 2 degrees from pre-industrial levels, and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 C from levels pre-industrial “. The document “recognizes that the impact of climate change will be much lower with a temperature increase to 1.5 C, recognizing that this requires significant and effective action from all sides in this critical decade, based on the best available scientific knowledge. “.

Fossil fuels – The draft “invites the parties to consider further opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are not carbon dioxide”, “asks the parties to accelerate the elimination of coal and fossil fuel subsidies “and” stresses the critical importance of nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based approaches, including protecting and restoring forests, in reducing emissions and protecting biodiversity. “

Fund for least developed countries by 2023 – The document “welcomes the increased commitments made by developed countries” for the aid fund for least developed countries envisaged by the Paris Agreement, commitments which aim “to reach the target of 100 billion by 2023 at the latest. dollars a year “. It also underlined “the need for an increase in the support of the parties to developing countries, beyond the objective of mobilizing 100 billion dollars a year”. So he “notes with regret” that not even the target of 100 billion per year from 2020 “has been reached yet”.

The contribution of young people and indigenous people – The draft “recognizes the important role of non-state actors, including civil society, indigenous peoples, young people and others, in contributing to progress towards the goal of the Convention (of the UN for climate change, the Unfccc, ed) and the objectives of the Paris Agreement “. The draft expresses” appreciation “for the” Youth4Climate which was held in Milan in September “and” urges the parties and stakeholders to ensure significant participation of young people in the decision-making process “of the Unfccc and the Paris Agreement. Therefore “invites future COP presidencies to organize annual discussion platforms between the parties and young people”. The document “underlines the important role that the knowledge and experience of indigenous peoples can play in effective action on climate change, and urges the parties to actively involve indigenous peoples in the implementation of climate action “.

The role of women in climate action – The draft “encourages parties to increase the full, meaningful and equal participation of women in climate action, and to ensure gender-friendly implementation and means of implementation”.