reduced economic distance with Sassuolo

The numbers of Boga at Fantasy Football

After the first 19 days Boga has only collected 2 assists, in 12 overall appearances of which 8 as owner. He seemed to be growing a few weeks ago, then between ailments and continuous offensive run-offs he did not find that continuity of performance and playing time which is fundamental for every playmaker. To date, his fantasy-average is 6.23, quite low and however conditioned by only 671 ‘on the green rectangle and an objectively difficult deployability, a common aspect of any player who does not have a guaranteed starting place. Not by chance it started at 17 and is now at 10 and in comparison with his colleagues in the department he is behind names like Sanabria, El Shaarawy and Okereke, presumably paid less than him in the summer.