reduced economic distance with Sassuolo

Will Jeremie Boga redeem himself at Fantasy Football? Those who bet on him at the auction in the summer found a flop, despite playing in a team with an offensive football like Sassuolo. Not to mention the repeated physical problems that made him miss several races. But a twist could be around the corner.

Boga approaches Atalanta

Atalanta wants Boga in January. The request of the neroverdi is always of 25 million euros, the Percassi club wants to give Gasperini a thick piece for the attack despite the many names of quality in the offensive department and it went up to 20 million: the feeling is that by inserting the bonuses, the white smoke can soon arrive. It should be emphasized that in Bergamo Boga would change the area of ​​action: from outside in 4-3-3 / 4-2-3-1 he would become a full-fledged attacking midfielder in 3-4-2-1 of the Goddess, concentrating their range of action and playing closer to the opponent’s goal. With potentially important consequences from a Fantasy Football perspective, where it is failing.

The numbers of Boga at Fantasy Football

After the first 19 days Boga has only collected 2 assists, in 12 overall appearances of which 8 as owner. He seemed to be growing a few weeks ago, then between ailments and continuous offensive run-offs he did not find that continuity of performance and playing time which is fundamental for every playmaker. To date, his fantasy-average is 6.23, quite low and however conditioned by only 671 ‘on the green rectangle and an objectively difficult deployability, a common aspect of any player who does not have a guaranteed starting place. Not by chance it started at 17 and is now at 10 and in comparison with his colleagues in the department he is behind names like Sanabria, El Shaarawy and Okereke, presumably paid less than him in the summer.

