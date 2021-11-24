reduced fruit and vegetables like this … – Libero Quotidiano





There is still talk of waste a Strip the News. In the Canale 5 program, in the episode of Wednesday 24 November, Valerio Staffelli goes to a supermarket. Here, the leftover food is not given to those in need, but is thrown away. “We are at EuroSpin in Varedo – explains the correspondent of the satirical news of Canale 5 -, here it comes thrown away still good fruit and vegetables, in excellent condition “.





And to prove it Strip he took the food and cut it, in order to check inside if it was really to be thrown away. “We for fairness we made constant withdrawals“, he continues. And Staffelli asks the manager of the store why. Result?” I can’t answer, I’ll point out this. ”





But the well-known supermarket is in good company. A few weeks ago, the Lidl of Lentate sul Seveso ended up in Staffelli’s sights. Here too a lot of food has been thrown away that could be destined for charitable structures, despite the company claims to be anti-waste. “Supermarket surpluses are collected daily and free of charge” but evidently not everyone does. Just like Lidl and Eurospin. A real shame if you think that every day there are so many who do not have dinner or lunch for their family.





Here the entire service of Striscia la Notizia