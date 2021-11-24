Business

reduced fruit and vegetables like this … – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read


There is still talk of waste a Strip the News. In the Canale 5 program, in the episode of Wednesday 24 November, Valerio Staffelli goes to a supermarket. Here, the leftover food is not given to those in need, but is thrown away. “We are at EuroSpin in Varedo – explains the correspondent of the satirical news of Canale 5 -, here it comes thrown away still good fruit and vegetables, in excellent condition “.

I break everything. From words to deeds, he ends up in disgrace for the Striscia reporter in Naples

And to prove it Strip he took the food and cut it, in order to check inside if it was really to be thrown away. “We for fairness we made constant withdrawals“, he continues. And Staffelli asks the manager of the store why. Result?” I can’t answer, I’ll point out this. ”

How much does Bruno Vespa earn as an artist. Striscia publishes a document-shock: parliamentary censorship is triggered | Video

But the well-known supermarket is in good company. A few weeks ago, the Lidl of Lentate sul Seveso ended up in Staffelli’s sights. Here too a lot of food has been thrown away that could be destined for charitable structures, despite the company claims to be anti-waste. “Supermarket surpluses are collected daily and free of charge” but evidently not everyone does. Just like Lidl and Eurospin. A real shame if you think that every day there are so many who do not have dinner or lunch for their family.

All good stuff. First they steal and then sell: Striscia la Notizia discovers the latest scandal in Milan | Video

Here the entire service of Striscia la Notizia

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

What can the spouse really do on the joint account

2 weeks ago

Current accounts over 100 thousand euros closed by Fineco, here are the commitments with the Antitrust- Corriere.it

1 week ago

Cryptocurrencies: the market exceeds $ 3,000 billion, Bitcoin one step away from the record

2 weeks ago

Bassetti wants a lockdown for No vax: «Out of cinemas and restaurants. Obligation for those who work with the public “

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button