“reduced” party in California with party planner and floral cake chosen by Harry

His first 40 years Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will perform them on Wednesday 4 August and is planning to organise a “festicciola” at home, as anticipated by the Mirror. The former American actress, since May 19, 2018 wife of the Prince Harry and mother of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, however, will not do things big. Considering that everything is relative, the guests should not be more than 65, while the residence where the duchess will blow out the candles the splendid Californian villa of Montecito, purchased by the couple last year for 14 million dollars. The reduced number of guests is obviously also determined by the restrictions for Covid, which in the United States has returned to get heavy.

Meghan will therefore celebrate her birthday at home with her husband, who is 36 years old and is therefore still far from the “round” finish line, family and a small number of friends, including tv star Oprah Winfrey. Which, famous for its phantasmagoric parties, would have suggested to Meghan to contact a party planner, Colin Cowie, to organize a birthday with all the trappings. After the departure from the British royal family and the decision to settle in California, however, better not to overdo it. And here is a shortlist of guests. Harry would order the cake for his wife at a local bakery, Posies &Sugar, which specializes in beautiful floral sweets, decorated with roses, irises, glyians or daisies. Despite Covid, however, Meghan’s birthday will not be a “sitting” birthday, but guests will have a super buffet with local foods and wines. A subdued party, if compared to the “baby shower” organized in 2019 in New York by the duchess before the birth of the firstborn Archie, cost the beauty of 500 thousand dollars.

The party planner hired by the Dukes of Sussex, Mr Cowie, in 2018 was elected No. 1 for the United States by Vogue, has organized parties for many Hollywood stars, from Jennifer Aniston to Tom Cruise and Kim Kardashian. It seems that his mantra is: “The equation for a service of excellence is not 1+1=2, but 1+1=3”. Harry and Meghan, who have just recovered from the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” on June 4th, will be happy to have someone to help them organize this crucial but not royal birthday. After their “resignation” in January 2020 the two can no longer carry out commitments for the British Crown and have been stripped by the Queen of their patronages. The couple were forbidden to use the word “real” in their brand, while building new life in the United States. Although Markle, as he reiterated in the famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, this is of little interest. “The most important title I will ever have is that of mom,” said the now upcoming beautiful forty-year-old.