“Reduced sickness pay for those in isolation” – Corriere.it

The statement concerns the 10,000 employees in the UK, where the law allows. “Emotionally charged topic,” acknowledges the company. But the workforce is decimated by quarantines

Big companies’ squeeze on no-vax employees continues. Ikea Uk announced that its UK employees who are not vaccinated against Covid will see their sick pay cut dramatically whether they have to stay at home in isolation, and in some cases even if they test positive.

In a note, the British management of the Swedish company acknowledged that it is “an emotionally charged topic” but that the circumstances require a change in the company policy, which up to now has been not to resort to layoffs and to pay in full all those who isolated themselves; now, however, the workforce – 10,000 employees – is “decimated” by quarantines, isolation and sick leave.

The decision concerns for now UK employees only, where the laws allow it. Those who are not vaccinated – and have no medical exemptions from the vaccine – could now receive the minimum sickness pay, £ 96.35 per week, instead of what the company has paid so far. “The vaccinated, and the unvaccinated with exemptions or pregnant, will be paid normally”, communicates the company. “The unvaccinated who have to stay at home as close contacts of a positive, on the other hand, will receive the minimum.”

In United Kingdom those who have two doses should not isolate themselves after close contact, while the unvaccinated must do so by law, for two weeks. This leads to numerous absences from work.

