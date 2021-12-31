reduced the number of players per match to limit disconnections – Nerd4.life

Raven Software has reduced the maximum number of players per game from Call of Duty: Warzone, passing from 150 to 140, for mitigate the problem of disconnections during battle royale matches. This is a change made to the game servers, so there is no need to download and install any updates.

The news was not announced on the usual official Call of Duty channels, but rather with a note on the Trello platform dated December 29 by Alexis Barth, community manager of Raven Software, where he simply notifies the fact that the number of players Maximum per game has been reduced on all platforms to limit user disconnections.

Caldera, the new Call of Duty Warzone map

It is currently unclear whether this change is temporary or permanent. Perhaps the measure was adopted by the developers due to the increasing number of players who are connecting to the game servers these days taking advantage of the Christmas holidays and therefore things could return to normal early next year. In any case, to find out more we will have to wait for official news from Raven Software.

