Reduced VAT for disabled cars, the documents to be presented change

Starting from 18 January 2022, the procedures for accessing thediscounted VAT rate for disabled carsrecognized on the purchase or import of cars adapted for disabled people.

The certificate from the medical commissions provincial who certifies the disability, but only the special driving license and thenotorious deed from which it appears that in the previous 4 years no vehicle was purchased by applying the rate 4 percent VAT.

The simplification was introduced last November by the conversion law of the Infrastructure decree, together with the changes to the highway code.

VAT for disabled cars, what changes

The novelty is the simplification of citizens’ access to the facility, thanks to a leaner procedure and to the reduction of the documents necessary to have the reduced VAT to 4% (instead of the ordinary one to 22%) applied to the handicapped or their family members.

On the other hand, the amount of the benefit does not change, nor the parameter of the 4 years between one purchase and another.

Reduced VAT for disabled cars, documents to be presented

From 18 January last, to access the reduced VAT on the sales and imports of vehicles adapted to disabled people, it is sufficient to present the following documentation:

photocopy of special driving license with the indication of the adaptations (also standard) of the vehicle, prescribed by the local medical commissions;

with the indication of the adaptations (also standard) of the vehicle, prescribed by the local medical commissions; notorious deed certifying that no vehicle has been purchased or imported 4 years prior to the date of purchase of the vehicle with the application of the reduced rate; in the event of cancellation in the aforementioned period from the Public Vehicle Register (PRA), the certificate issued by the PRA.

With the simplification from January 18, 2022 it will no longer be mandatory to provide:

the certificate issued by one of the provincial medical commissions certifying the reduced or impeded motor skills;

copy of the certificate issued on the occasion of obtaining or confirming the validity of the driving license.

Reduced VAT for disabled cars, how it works

A ‘VAT rate at 4% (instead of the ordinary one at 22%) for the purchase of new or used cars with engine capacity up to:

2,000 cubic centimeters, whether with a petrol or hybrid engine;

2,800 cubic centimeters, if powered by a diesel or hybrid engine;

alternatively, with power not exceeding 150 kW if equipped with an electric motor.

The subsidized VAT is also recognized for:

contextual purchase of optional;

adaptation interventions on vehicles already owned by the disabled (even if above the engine capacity limits);

sale of tools and accessories used for adaptation;

repair of adaptations and transfer of spare parts relating to them.

The reduced rate applies only to purchases made directly from the disabled person or family member of which he is fiscally dependent (or for the adaptation services carried out towards them).

In fact, vehicles owned by other people, commercial companies, cooperatives, public or private entities (even if specifically intended for the transport of the disabled) are excluded from the concession.

The reduced VAT for the purchase of vehicles is applied, without value limits, for only once in the course of four years (starting from the date of purchase). It is possible to regain the benefit, for purchases within the four-year period, only if the first vehicle benefited has been canceled by the PRA, because it is destined for demolition. However, the benefit does not apply if the vehicle has been canceled by the PRA because it was exported abroad.