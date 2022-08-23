reduces hospital admissions by 90%

Image of the meeting.

The general directors of Healthcare and Care and Quality, Jose Antonio Ballesteros Y Begona Fernandezrespectively, have visited this week the Care Continuity Unit Primary Care-Internal Medicine (Ucapi) of Integrated Area of ​​Talavera de la Reinalaunched to centralize the care of complex chronic patients in a single office. In this sense, during the year 2021 these units have recorded more than 11,000 consultation attendances and more than 1,500 treatments and diagnostic tests have been carried out, avoiding 90 percent of admissions for these patients. Since its start-up last April, Ucapi has served a total of 179 queriesat the same time that treatments and diagnostic tests have been carried out on 53 complex chronic patients of the Health Area, achieving great satisfaction perceived by professionals, patients and family members. Accompanied by the manager of the Integrated Area of ​​Talavera, Jose Maria Ruiz de Onaand on behalf of the management team, and the Internal Medicine physician, Jeffrey Magellanthe general directors have toured the Ucapi consultations, located on the ground floor in the area where all the Day Hospitals are concentrated, where they have advocated strengthening these units “which are offering such good results in health and social care of the patients”.



A new model of multidisciplinary care

The General Director of Healthcare has explained that “Ucapi is a new model of multidisciplinary healthcare whose objective is that the chronic patient or those affected by different pathologies and who have suffered a specific episode of decompensation in their illness, be treated as quickly as possible, offering the treatment that is required or the speeding up of the tests that they need, avoiding more than 90 percent of hospital admissions. For her part, the Director of Care and Quality, Begona Fernandezreports that the professionals from the Primary Care teams, responsible for the process of caring for these patients, work together in the Talavera unit, together with doctors from the Internal Medicine of the Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora del Pradoin addition to a nurse and a social worker “with the aim of giving complex chronic multi-pathological patients the earliest possible care and preventing them from becoming unbalanced so as not to have to be referred to the emergency services”. Thus, a global vision and a comprehensive approach to the patient with chronic disease is guaranteed, as pursued by the Castilla-La Mancha Regional Plan for the Care of Complex Chronic Patients, facilitating access to the most appropriate care for their needs and trying, whenever possible, to ensure that they are treated early in their home, community or social health center and thus keep the person in their environment. The Ucapi of Talavera de la Reina offers continuity of care and avoid hospital admissions or unnecessary visits to the emergency services that may cause harm to these most vulnerable patients. In addition, it continues to work to improve collaboration and coordination strategies with Primary Care and to this end, in addition to sessions with health center professionals, care plans are designed for these patients.



chronic patient

Castilla-La Mancha is working, within one of the specific plans included in the Horizon 2025 Health Plan (Regional Plan of Castilla-La Mancha for the Care of Complex Chronic Patients), to guarantee a global vision and a comprehensive and longitudinal approach to patients with chronic illness in each of the phases of the natural history of their illness. For this they are already adopting a series of measures that are making it possible to improve the problem-solving capacity of Primary Care teamsreshape the development of home care to improve the maintenance of people in their environment and promote the work of nursing in the monitoring and care of patients at risk. Among these measures is the creation of Care Continuity Units for Complex Chronic Patients, called Ucapi. Currently, Castilla-La Mancha has these units in the Albacete, Guadalajara, Cuenca, Puertollano, Hellín, Ciudad Real, Valdepeñas, Talavera de la Reina and Alcázar de San Juan departments, and in the future they will start up in Manzanares. , Villarrobledo and Almansa. To facilitate the work of professionals, Sescam has made progress in identifying these patients in electronic medical records through the population stratification classification system. Thus, since last July, professionals know if they are caring for a complex chronic patient in both primary and hospital care and, in addition, they have a different care circuit through Ucapi.



