Reduces mortality in patients with colorectal cancer

The advances in Precision Medicineembodied in the progressive incorporation of the targeted therapiesand the further characterization of colorectal cancer subgroupsalong with the recent addition of the immunotherapyrepresent enormous achievements that in the therapeutic strategy in front of advanced colorectal cancer have made it possible to improve the expectations of patients suffering from this disease.

Likewise, the screening programs that the autonomous communities have been implementing progressively are essential for decrease mortalityestimating that once implanted they could prevent a third of deaths from colorectal cancer and save more than 3,600 lives a year in our country.

Coinciding with the World Colon Cancer Day next March 31, within the communication campaign “In Oncology, each advance is written in capital letters”, the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) has described the most important advances in Colorectal cancer that have supposed that the survival for this type of tumor doubled in the last 20 years.

The most outstanding achievements of the last decade

Among the most outstanding advances is recalled, in the year 2016the detection of different subgroups of patients such as those with RAS mutationwith amplification in HER2with mergers/rearrangements and BRAF mutations. These patient populations could be considered for specific treatments through targeted therapies developed based on existing molecular alteration in each one of them.

Regarding the past year 2021, the European Medicines Agency, the EMAgave the green light to pembrolizumab in the first line of mCRC with microsatellite instability or repair protein deficiency based on the results of the phase III KEYNOTE-177 study. Pembrolizumab achieved double free survival from progression in this subgroup of patients compared to conventional chemotherapy treatment. On the other hand, a better understanding of the environment surrounding the neoplasms from the point of view of microbiome, transcriptome and functionalwhich could lead to a better disease management.

Despite prospects for survival, progress remains to be made

SEOM claims that the Colorectal cancer will be the tumor most frequently diagnosed in Spain in 2022 globally with 43,370 new cases –26,862 in men and 16,508 in women–. When we break it down by sex, it is surpassed by that of prostate in men –30,884 cases– and that of breast in women –34,750 cases–. In addition, it is a very important cause of death, since in 2020 it was the second leading cause of death from tumors (15,125 deaths), just behind the lung cancer (21,918 deaths).

The most relevant prognostic factor to guide survival in colorectal cancer is the Stadiumso the programs early detection are essential for detecting and treating premalignant lesions before the tumor develops, and also so that the diagnosis of the tumor is made in early stages. survival to the five years of the patients with colon cancer in stadiums precocious exceeds the 90 percentwhile in more advanced stages it is around 50-70 percent.

Despite the steady increase in the survival prospects of patients with advanced colorectal cancer, the results are far from being completely satisfactory. It must be taken into account that a percentage of patients not contemptible with metastasis can healsince 20 percent of the patients who undergo metastasis surgery show no signs of disease at five years. Furthermore, retrospective analyzes have shown survival rates five years after surgery metastasis up to a 70 percentwhich constitutes a milestone and a great advance in our days.