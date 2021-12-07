reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s by 70% – Time





Viagra has positive effects for the whole body, not just to help those suffering from impotence. An article published in Forbes notes that the use of the blue pill, generically known as sildenafil, is associated with a significantly reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. The study was published in Nature Aging. The hope is that the drug used on a large scale in the world can be repurposed as a treatment for neurodegenerative disease. The researchers found that the use of sildenafil was associated with a 69% reduction in the risk of having Alzheimer’s disease.





The discovery does not mean that the drug is not solely responsible for reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s, as other factors could be responsible, including the possibility that viagra is prescribed only to wealthy people who have less chance of having an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The findings highlight that sildenafil, commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction and certain types of high blood pressure, should be investigated as a possible treatment for Alzheimer’s. A new hope against a terrible disease.



