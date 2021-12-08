“Reduces the risk of disease by 70%”

The Viagra, the famous blue pill (sildenafil, used against erectile dysfunction) a hope of prevention ofAlzheimer’s. This was stated in a study by the Cleveland Clinic published in the journal Nature Aging, according to which it could reduce the risk of disease by 69% and for this reason it could be repositioned on the market as a preventive and therapeutic drug against the form of dementia.

“Ours is one of many efforts to search for existing drugs or safe compounds available for other conditions that would be good candidates for Alzheimer’s disease clinical trials,” said Jean Yuan, program director of Translational Bioinformatics and Drug Development at the National Institute on Aging (NIA), of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) which funded the research. In particular, the experts started from a database of 1600 drugs already in use and selected the molecules that are able to act on the fragments of beta-amyloid peptide and the tau protein, the main alleged actors of Alzheimer’s.

Comparing those who had received sildenafil and those who had never used the drug, they found that all other factors being equal, those taking sildenafil had a 69% lower risk of Alzheimer’s than the rest. Experiments also in the laboratory on animals: in this case they have shown their effectiveness in reducing the cognitive decline of mice with a form of Alzheimer’s.