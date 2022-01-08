Reduction meter and electronic invoice: what the tax authorities will do now

It seems that 2022 wants to bring back the income meter as a tool to combat tax evasion: this is what is read in various passages in a report by the Ministry of the Economy. To be able to use it, however, the extra “weapon” will be given by electronic invoicing so as to control the most expensive purchases made by taxpayers.

E-bill for the income meter

On the Sole24Ore is reported “ the need to focus attention on the information in the tax registry that indicates savings capacity incompatible with the declared income “. Translated in a nutshell: based on the type of expense, the taxman can trace the income and understand if that given purchase is compatible with the money you have. This is why we talk about the return in grand style of the profit meter, which” will work “in relation to what results from electronic invoicing, especially for purchases of particular value. In this way, the document can detect data concerning the nature, quality and quantity of the invoiced services that” it would make it possible to concretely assess whether the object of the service falls within those that represent a manifestation of spending capacity “, understood from the point of view of consumption but also of investments as well as being able to integrate information with other data such as real estate data.

If used wisely, the profit meter is one of the most valid tools used by the financial administration. “S and the taxpayer has spent, it means that he has earned first “. What has led many politicians not to willingly accept this tool is the alteration of the data that has occurred in the past, such as the idea of ​​making use of Istat values. As we had discussed in Giornale.it, the goal will be to clearly identify the true contributive capacity of citizens and trigger any checks in the presence of a difference of more than 20% between declared and reconstructed income. In fact, the Tax Authority aims to make better use of the unexpressed potential of the Superanagrafe of current accounts relying on five key data: the balance at the beginning of the year and at the end, the sum of the incoming and outgoing movements and the average stock.

Attention to privacy

In this way it should be possible to better identify the income from “black” even if they have not translated into consumption for which the tax authorities will take into consideration the data already expressed by the tax registry. As we have written, however, the privacy guarantor has set very specific stakes asking that limited access be made to the integrated data, and that the information is used only after the tax audits have been initiated. Furthermore, there should be greater restrictions only when the data are linked to the services of lawyers and professional accountants are involved in analyzing the information to be sent to the tax authorities. The attempt of the privacy guarantor is, therefore, to try to protect and secure the database of electronic invoices. To date, more than two billion purchase communications are passing through the database, communications that can be retained for up to 8 years.