reduction of balconies and decoration

The positioning of the condominium coat in the condominium is in contrast with the exclusive property rights and with the decor of the building

Thermal insulation, super bonus and condominium problems

The thermal coat is one of the works that can benefit from the Super bonus 110% provided for by decree no. 34/2021. Among the subjects who can benefit from this facility there are also condominiums.

The topic we want to deal with today concerns in particular the thermal insulation system in condominium buildings when one or more condominiums are opposed to this innovation due to reduction of the walkable surface of the balcony of exclusive property and when this intervention alters the architectural decoration of the building.

The first issue to be addressed is that of the assembly majorities required to carry out the thermal insulation system according to the provisions of the law and according to the jurisprudential rulings that have taken place on the matters. The second, on the other hand, is the way in which it is possible to tackle the problem of the architectural decoration of the condominium.

The resolutions on the thermal coat

The decree n. 34/2020 which introduced the Superbonus in article 119 paragraph 9 bis provides that “The resolutions of the condominium assembly concerning the approval of the interventions referred to in this article and any financing aimed at the same, as well as the adhesion to the option for the sale or for the discount referred to in article 121, they are valid if approved with a number of votes representing the majority of those present and at least one third of the value of the building. The resolutions of the condominium assembly

, having as their object the attribution to one or more condominiums of the entire expense referred to the deliberate intervention, are valid if approved in the same manner as in the previous period and on condition that the condominiums to which the expenses are attributed express a favorable opinion. ”

The literal norm is clear. However, jurisprudence does not fully agree on the majorities necessary to deliberate the thermal coat when there are dissenting condominiums who complain, precisely because of the coat, the reduction of the surface of the privately owned balcony.

The resolution that decides for the coat is void but it is detrimental to private property

For a part of the jurisprudence, represented by the sentence of Court of Rome n. 17997/2020 “The assembly is naturally the depositary body of the decision-making power of the condominium. It has a general deliberative competence that encompasses everything concerning the management of the common parts and common services, beyond the legislative indications (which are only illustrative: Cassation no. 21966/2017) and the provisions of the condominium regulation, provided that the decisions taken are not aimed at pursuing non-condominium purposes (Cassation n. 5103/2007) or are detrimental to the individual rights of condominiums.“

The sentence follows the interpretative path of the Cassation n. 13116/1997, for which resolutions which, by establishing the execution of works on the common parts of the condominium, negatively affect the exclusive properties of individuals without their consent, even in the presence of necessary works, are void. In fact, in the present case the thermal coat had been approved without taking into account the changes requested by the owners of some balconies who complained, precisely because of the thermal insulation work, the reduction of the walkable surfaces of the balconies of exclusive property.

The resolution is valid if the reduction in the surface of the balconies is small

Of another opinion is the Court of Milan, which with the sentence no. 30843/2021 reminds that “the condominium assembly cannot validly take decisions regarding individual condominiums in the context of their exclusive property, unless they reflect on the proper use of common things“(Cass. 7042/2020; see also the well-known sentence of the United Sections no. 4806/2005).”

Consequently, with regard to the reduction of the walkable area of ​​the balconies due to the coat he believes that such a sacrifice is tolerable “due to the fact that it is functional to a more adequate use of common things (the facade and in general the energy status of the buildings) and is aimed at satisfying the interests, both of the condominium community and public, highly deserving of protection (savings energy) and in relation to which the minimum sacrifice connected to the reduction of the available surface of the balconies appears indeed recessive. “

“It therefore appears natural, according to the id quod plerumque accidit, that building interventions on the condominium facades may reverberate their effects also on the exclusive property parts of the condominiums (maxime the balconies) but it cannot be considered that any effect of this nature assumes the characteristics of infringement of the right of exclusive property, with consequent invalidity of the shareholders’ resolution; otherwise, the installation of “thermal coats” on the facades of condominiums would be substantially subject to the unanimous vote of the condominiums, with consequent frustration of the rationale underlying the legislative intervention (concerning, indeed, multiple interventions but expressly contemplating precisely the “thermal insulation interventions of opaque vertical, horizontal and inclined surfaces”, art. 119 paragraph l letter a) d.1. 34/2020). “

However, it should be noted that in the condominium, when the assembly decides to entrust the task to a professional to verify whether the thermal insulation system is feasible or not, it is also possible to accept, if technically possible, the requests of the various condominiums. , to seek solutions that do not harm private property. In the specific case of balconies, for example, it may be sufficient to place a thinner coat on the terraces of the dissenters.

Thermal coat and architectural decoration

The thermal coat does not divide the condominiums are in relation to the negative effects that many identify with the reduction of the walkable surface of the balconies of exclusive property, but also for the aesthetic problems that it entails. In fact, the thermal insulation system, even if it is not one of the burdensome or voluptuous innovations, its positioning nevertheless represents an innovation, that cannot, pursuant to art. 1120 cc. alter the architectural decoration of the building.

What to do in these cases? To avoid problems, even of an economic nature, it is good to know that if the installation and positioning of the thermal insulation system involve the modification and alteration of the architectural lines of the building, it is possible to reimburse the costs necessary for the demolition and subsequent repositioning. architectural decorations, in the expenses that benefit from the Superbonus. It is up to the qualified technician to certify that the demolition and reconstructive interventions are connected to the thermal insulation system, because as specified by the Revenue Agency with the AE response of 7 October 2021, the related expenses are deductible within the limits established by the law.

What to do, however, if there are condominiums that oppose the work of the thermal coat because it alters the architectural decor? This question was answered by the Court of Appeal with the sentence of 30 September 2021 in which it specified that, without prejudice to the need for check on a case-by-case basis in what terms and methods the architectural decoration of the condominium can be altered by the thermal insulation system, if such alterations are significant, it is necessary that the works come approved by all condominiums.