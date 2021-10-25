Reduction of farms or anti-emissions feed? Cattle, this is the dilemma- Corriere.it

Reduce the number of farmed chickens and cattle by a third. Even going so far as to expropriate land and farms. Create a certification for zero impact meat. Or, feed capable of halving harmful emissions. These are some of the attempts that governments around the world are making to reduce the pollution caused by factory farms. The cause of such a vast production of greenhouse gases – according to the shock that emerged from the analyzes of Greenpeace in the EU countries, represent 17% of emissions – which in terms of quantity would be comparable to that of the entire transport sector. The latest proposal in chronological order comes from the Netherlands, the largest meat exporter in Europe, which for years has been subjected to sanctions by the EU for exceeding the permitted levels of nitrogen oxide emissions.

The English newspaper The Guardian he defined it as the most radical action ever carried out in the Old Continent. The Dutch government, in fact, is trying to reduce the number of animals raised by 30 percent, even going so far as to acquire the land of the farmers, if necessary.. All this to limit the pollution caused by one of the components of livestock urine: ammonia. That is, a nitrogen compound that – through the discharges of farms – pours into rivers favoring the development of algae, which end up reducing oxygen in surface waters, causing the death of fish and damaging natural habitats. But, solutions are being studied all over the world. By now we are aware that intensive farming is no longer sustainable. And, that the livestock sector, together with that of agriculture for feed, among the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as among the causes of deforestation of land for grazing. It is well known that most of the emerging infectious diseases reach humans through farmed animals, says Eva Alessi, sustainability manager of WWF Italia.



Free-range farms in the Netherlands (photo Getty Images)

The Belfast trade unions: 13,000 jobs at risk In northern Ireland a few months ago a climate bill that has sparked protests and controversies by farmers. The project, supported by most parties in parliament, sets a binding target of zero net carbon emissions by 2045. An important achievement which, according to the Belfast trade unions, would lead to the loss of 13,000 jobs, a drastic cut in the number of livestock and lost revenue of billions of pounds. The Brazilinstead, which is the world’s largest exporter of beef, is working on other fronts. On one side decrease the methane emissions of animals by 55 per cent, thanks to feed treated with an additive studied by the Dutch nutrition giant Royal Dsm Nv (already approved also in Chile). On the other hand, the Latin American state aims to create a brand that certifies zero impact meat. The strategy was developed by researchers from Embrapa – a Brazilian state company linked to the Ministry of Agriculture – and aims to create a sustainable supply chain.

Minus 97 percent CO2 with vegan milk Attempts at a solution also come from private laboratories and attract interest and investments. a few days ago, for example, the news of entry of the actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the Sustainability & Health Advisory Council (Shac) of Perfect Day, a company that deals with recreating a sort of vegan milk, without the use of elements of animal origin. They believe it will reduce emissions by 97 percent compared to conventional methods. But this is just one example. There are hundreds of realities that are moving in this direction. Or, in the creation of artificial “meats”: designed to be sustainable and non-polluting. Effects on chains These solutions, however, clash with cultural changes, economic needs and job protection.

Only 4 out of 35 large companies commit A study published in the scientific journal Climatic Change shows that, among the 35 largest meat and dairy companies in the world, only four have committed to zero emissions by 2050. And, in particular, the actions focus on managing energy in supply chains, but not on actually reducing emissions. But postponing drastic decisions is no longer possible, says Alessi. To understand the dimension of the issue, just think that intensive farming alone is responsible for 14.5 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions and 40 percent of the world’s land cultivated for the production of feed., explains. This is because almost five times more meat is produced today than in the 1960s.