Reduction of the gray matter of the brain, the last effect of COVID-19 according to Nature

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can affect two similar people in very different ways, despite having very similar conditions. Those who pass it very lightly, just like a common cold, but there are also those with many symptoms or even require hospitalization. However, a posteriori can also be detect side effects after passing the disease.

According to a study published by the specialized magazine Naturewho have passed the COVID present changes in the brain that are not seen in those who have not been infected. This is indicated after carrying out a double scan: one before the pandemic and the other in the worst moments of the health emergency. The analyzed data indicate a decrease in gray matter, the most affected being those that have to do with smell.

Now, the experts try to know whether these changes are caused by the virus itself or as a direct consequence of the disease, as well as whether they will be temporary or perpetual. In fact, there are several studies that associate contagion with neurological problems. Some common symptoms, even more than the respiratory ones, are usually anosmia or hyposmia (the total or partial loss of smell).

Also, those who suffer from what is known as persistent COVID have difficulty maintaining concentration. Until now, however, it had not been investigated what happened in the brain after being infected. Something that comes to ‘solve’ a group of experts from the University of Oxford, after analyzing brain images of more than 800 patients.

Same patients at different times

The study focuses on the analysis of these patients at different times. Half of them were infected between the first and second resonance, which was carried out at an interval of three years. This, they indicate, has made it possible to see and compare the changes that occur after coming into contact with the virus and confront it with the analyzes of the uninfected volunteers.

The data from the study indicate a greater loss of gray matter and more alterations in brain tissues among those who had been infected. The most evident differences took place in those areas involved in the sense of smellsuch as the orbitofrontal cortex or the parahippocampal gyrus. Some changes that are greater as age increases.

However, as explained by the researcher of the Oxford Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurology, Gwenaëlle Douaud“differences were also observed in regions unrelated to the sense of smell, such as the temporal pole, supramarginal gyrus, or cerebellum“. Regarding the global brain volume, there was a “additional” loss of 0.3% among those infected. This data indicates the average, but in some cases the 2%, being higher in the olfactory regions.

The second of the resonances was accompanied by a cognitive tests, such as those carried out by people with neurodegenerative diseases or after suffering a brain trauma. In general, those who passed COVID passed these tests, although they showed a “further decline in their mental abilities to perform complex tasks”. The worst scores came in the speed of completing the tests.