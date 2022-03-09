reduction of the gray matter of the brain

After several years of pandemic, the sights are set on the end of the mandatory nature of indoor masks, which he assured Pedro Sanchez It will be “very soon”, the trend of infections continues to decline and with a total of 92,591,078 doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen, which means that a total of 38,430,626 people have already received full guideline in Spain.

As the good news seems to finally come into our lives, coming to light new consequences that the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection has caused to infected people. the last and According to a study from the University of Oxford, overcoming COVID involves a reduction in the gray matter of the brain.

What is gray matter?

It is the area of ​​the brain that contains a large majority of its neuronal cell bodies. These appear in regions related to muscle control and sensory perceptions, especially the sight, hearing and smell. In addition, it is related to problems with memory, emotions, speech and agility when making decisions.

The progressive recovery of taste and smell are some of the main consequences after overcoming COVID Freepik

This British study consists after a double test to almost 800 people. One before the pandemic and another in the most critical months for this disease, thus detecting notorious changes in brain structure and a decrease in gray matter, especially in the area related to smell. The doubt lies in knowing if this decrease is a direct consequence of the infection or a sequel to the derived disease.

The teacher Gwenaëlle Douaudone of the maxims in charge of the study, speaks of an average loss of global cerebral volume of the 0.3% among infected participants, although he noted the finding of total loss of until the two% among those affected.

About the Last conclusions they shuffle three possibilities: the direct action of the coronavirus on the central nervous system, the inflammation that accompanies the immune response and the spread of the virus through the olfactory mucosa of the inner part of the nose. This would cause a atrophydue to lack of use, of the brain circuit responsible for processing odors.

