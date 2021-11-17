Redundancies in Carrefour supermarkets, in Sardinia out of twelve workers: one in Sassari and eleven in Quartu

“The collective dismissal procedure has arrived and they have also added redundancies for Sardinia”, declares Cristiano Ardau, of UilTucs, “one in Sassari and 11 in Quartu. These are small and manageable numbers. We can rule out doomsday scenarios. There will be no expulsive redundancies, but the accompaniment of workers on a voluntary basis with the usual incentives to leave. Moreover, the number of Quartu, “adds Ardau,” is small and comes after many outings with the incentive to leave these months in Quartu. In short, the workers need not worry. Even if overall the dispute has an important number of redundancies because Piedmont and Lombardy have so many workers “.

Carrefeour announces that the plan was announced on 1 October and discussed again during a meeting with the trade unions on 11 November. And confirmed that the incentive redundancy plan presented to the trade unions will be managed on an exclusively voluntary basis “through the activation of a formal procedure as required by law, and will involve around 600 employees of the points of sale direct throughout the national territory e 170 employees of the headquarters. The company “, reads a note,” confirms its commitment, in the context of discussions with the trade unions and the institutions in charge, to ensure the best possible solution for each employee involved, favoring internal relocation and paths for entrepreneurship. With the Carrefour relaunch plan ”, he concludes,“ confirms the the company’s willingness to stay and continue to invest in Italy, with the aim of returning to profitability and lasting and sustainable growth “.





