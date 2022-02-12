Reese Whiterspoon’s beauty routine for over 40s

It’s been 20 years since the release of The revenge of the blondes yet to watch Reese Whiterspoon, who played Elle Woods in the film, seems impossible. Bright smile, blonde hair and blue eyes, the actress from New Orleans, who turns in 2022 46 years old, has maintained the same fresh and spontaneous beauty of the early 2000s. As with all, her skin has changed over time but she has learned to recognize it and adapt to her skincare routine which has recently turned green.

“I started looking for solutions clean beauty probably a year and a half ago, “the actress told Baazar.com talking about her new role as global ambassador for Biossance, which with its vegetable squalene is contributing to the recent green revolution of cosmetics. Below, the beauty tips Reese Whiterspoon shared with Harper’s Bazaarperfect for over 40s.

The skincare routine

For Reese Whiterspoon, the skincare routine in the morning and in the evening is a very serious matter. Methodical and rigorous, she the actress she says she timed it: lasts 13 minutes! What are you doing in this time? “I clean and I wash my face well, particularly on days when I wore heavy makeup. Then I hydrate my skin using creams and serums, because they really make a big difference. “In particular, the actress uses in sequence: the Dark Spot Serum anti-dark spot serumthe Omega Repair Cream moisturizing face cream andVitamin C Rose Oil illuminating and antioxidant oil, all by Biossence. “The texture of my skin has changed slightly, it’s a little drier. I’ve been battling with brown spots, I think since pregnancy, and so I’m looking for products that are really effective for treating dark spots. Moisturize and make sure the texture of the skin is very smooth is really important for the success of the make-up, also because today with HD you can’t hide anything! “.

The bedtime ritual

Good sleep is part of the actress’s wellness routine who, as an avid reader and founder of Reese’s Book Club, has learned to relax in the evenings with a book. “I usually read from 30 minutes to an hour every night and that relaxes me, and I listen to music that creates the right mood for bed. Instead of scrolling through social media, I find that reading a book is much more beneficial for my mental health. Reading is really like a relaxation technique for me. It takes me to another place. I think about the characters, I immerse myself a lot in their world, and everything else vanishes, “she said.

The beauty of mother to daughter

Like mother, like daughter: like and more than Reese Whiterspoon, her daughter Ava, 22, is a huge beauty lover. “She has always liked it, ever since she was a child. She has learned how to wear makeup with YouTube, she teaches me a lot of things. I certainly get a lot of advice from her. She has a different skin type than mine, though, so she likes completely different products.” . What did she teach you? “The importance of taking off your make-up every night, moisturizing your skin and applying sunscreen, because what you do to your skin when you’re 18 will show up on your face when you’re 40.”

The diet

The secret in the actress’s diet is very simple: “I eat well six days a week and I have a day where I eat all the cake and pizza I want, but the rest of the time I try to be healthy enough. water and I try not to drink too much coffee, but I don’t always succeed. ” One of her favorite recipes of hers? Fried chicken like her grandmother Dorothea made it (this and other recipes she tells about her in her book Whiskey in a teacupa journey into the culture of the southern United States).

The workout

A big fan of walking and running, as shown by his social challenges, he trains every day “to stay healthy”: as his personal trainer Michael George told Shape, he does 30 minutes of cardio six days a week. Additionally, she takes pilates classes from celebrity Master Trainer Kadee Sweeney.