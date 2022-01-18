Reese Whiterspoon’s daughter reveals: “I’m attracted to people, regardless of their gender”

The twenty-two year old model and influencer Ava Phillippe, born from the love between Reese Witherspoon (who looks like a drop of water) and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, is well aware of the risks that those exposed to the media and public opinion run. Which is why he has always tried to protect his private life. But a few days ago on Instagram during a fan question session (it counts a million) she decided to open up about her sexuality. A follower asked her: “Do you like boys or girls?” She replied: “I am attracted to … people! Whatever their gender“.

Ava is certainly not the first famous to open up about her sexuality. Yet his words sparked the fury of the most intolerant haters, who lashed out at the rainbow community. Ava silenced them with words that do not admit reply: “Quick reminder: I will block all users posting hateful messages. There is no place on my Instagram profile for cruelty or incitement to grudge. Peace and love”.

Although Ava hasn’t ruled out a possible attraction to women, hers current partner is Owen Mahoney, a student of the prestigious University of Berkeley (California) who is also attending. The first kiss between the two he was captured by the paparazzi in 2019. They were last seen together in summer 2021, when the young man joined Ava’s family vacation in the Caribbean. Little is known about him, apart from the fact that he grew up in San Francisco and that looks a lot like Ryan Phillippe, to whom Reese Whiterspoon was married from 1999 to 2006. The actress filed for divorce. because of her husband’s betrayals. The two then were able to rebuild a civil relationship, especially for the sake of the children (the youngest is Deacon).