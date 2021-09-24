Reese Witherspoon: 10 things you don’t know about the actress







Reese Witherspoon is one of those actresses who made the history of cinema thanks to her memorable roles, managing to be appreciated all over the world. The actress started working at a very young age and has always been able to choose roles that would enhance her acting talent and her qualities. So here are ten things to know about Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon film







1. Movies and career. The actress’s career began in 1991, thanks to her debut in the series Wild Flower and in the film The man of the moon. Later, he works in Twilight (1998), Pleasantville (1998), American Psycho (2000), The revenge of the blondes (2001) and A career blonde (2003). His career continues with The vanity fair (2004), When love burns the soul (2005), If only that were true (2005), All together inevitably (2008), How do you know it (2010) and Like water for elephants (2011). Among his latest works there are Mud (2012), Wild (2014), Defect of form (2014), Escape in stiletto heels (2015), 40 are the new 20 (2017) and In the folds of time. He also worked a lot on the small screen, appearing in some series such as Friends (2000) and Big Little Lies – Big Little Lies (2017).

2. She is also a voice actor and producer. Over the course of her career, Witherspoon has had the opportunity to experiment with different areas of cinema, playing, for example, the role of the voice actress. The actress, in fact, has lent her voice for the series King of the Hill (2000), The Simpsons (2002) and for the films Monsters vs Aliens (2009) e Sing (2016). As a producer, however, she has worked on making films such as A career blonde, Wild, Escape in high heels, Liar love – Gone Girl (2014) and for series Shine On with Reese (2018), Master the Mess (2018) and Big Little Lies.

Reese Whiterspoon husband

3. She has a divorce behind her. The actress has already been married once when she was 23: on her 21st birthday she met the actor Ryan Philippe, only to get married two years later, in 1999. Thereafter, their marriage lasted until 2006, when the actress filed for divorce on the grounds that he had cheated on her. From their union children were born Ava Elizabeth Philippe (born in September 1999) e Deacon Reese Philippe (born in October 2003).

4. She is currently married. The actress after some acquaintances, has formalized her engagement with her colleague Jim Toth in December 2010, and then married in March of the following year. Furthermore, the two became parents of Tennessee James, born in September 2012.

5. She was engaged to Jake Gyllenhaal. The actress was engaged to her colleague from 2007 to 2009. The two met on the set of Rendition – Illegal Detention and it seems that he also asked her to marry him.

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

6. Has an official Instagram profile. The actress has decided to open an official Instagram account which is followed by something like 18 million people. His showcase is really colorful and articulated, with many photos dedicated to his work projects and many that see his family as the protagonist.

7. He convinced Natalie Portman to open her profile. The actress convinced her colleague to open her own Instagram account, instantly becoming her guru in terms of modernity. In fact, the reasons for this development are due to the support of the TIme’s Up movement.

Reese Witherspoon: When love burns the soul

8. She became very close friends with Joaquin Phoenix. The director and co-writer James Mangold stated that the two actors had become practically dependent on each other during filming. According to reports, after making the film, Phoenix admitted that he and Witherspoon had decided to make a secret deal. This deal was about the fact that if one of them left the film, the other would do too.

9. Before their friendship there was some nervousness. The two actors were very nervous about having to sing and this caused tension between them. They both admitted that they didn’t get along and argued constantly during the six months of singing lessons before filming. It was only from the beginning of the shoot that the two became close friends.

Reese Witherspoon: age and height

10. Reese Witherspoon was born on March 22, 1976 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and its overall height is 156 centimeters.

Sources: IMDb, Ranker