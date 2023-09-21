Reese Witherspoon adapted these books into films and series

maybe you already knew this Reese Witherspoon Take book Club very famous, but did you know that he has adopted More than 10 books for movies and series, Probably some of them are yours too. Favorite, We tell you what they are.

In 2016Reese founded hello dearA media companytogether with businessman Seth Rodsky, With her company the actress intends to give life to books, movies, series And tv show For stories that primarily focus on women.

Till now, he has been a producer of acclaimed series and films Daisy Jones and the Six, big little lies, fallenHim, Wild And The Morning ShowAll are based on books and novels. Reese Witherspoon is always hardcore reading And in an interview with The New York Times he revealed that it is his Secret Behind him Success as a producer.

“There was a time when movies They weren’t working for me.Referring to the time period he said after turning 40 And they weren’t giving him teatypes of jobs Which I was used to. Later, his Husband he was the one who encouraged her To bring your favorite stories to the screen“He said to me, ‘You don’t seem like the kind of person who sits and waits for the phone to ring. You read more books than anyone I know, so why don’t you start turning them into your content?,

We tell you which of them series and movies You should add to your list”Must watch” and the books that inspired him.

Our favorite books that Reese Witherspoon adapted into films and series

Wild (2014)

Based on memoir:

Wild By Cheryl Strayed.

film starring Reesebased on History Of Cheryl Strayed. It tells the story of a woman who sets out on a journey hikingsolitarily Pacific Crest Trail Covers the states of California, Oregon and Washington In usa And British Columbia In Canada,

gone girl (2014)

Based on the book:

Loss by Gillian Flynn

director david fincher and written by gillian flynntells the story of Nick DunneA man who is the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance Amy, film stars Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry and Carrie Coon.

You can watch it on Prime Video.

big little lies (2017-2019)

Based on the book: little lie By Liane Moriarty.

This series won many awards Amy And golden globes, with Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz As the hero, the story takes us back to the city Monterey, Californiaa place where Drama And this Mysteries haunt its inhabitants.

You can watch it on HBO MAX.

little fires everywhere (2022)

Based on the book: little fires everywhere By Celeste Ng

In this series, kerry washington He joined Reese on production and on screen. base is one perfect family” whose mobility turns upside downWhen a mother and her daughter Come into their lives.

You can watch it on Prime Video.

where the crawdads sing (2022)

Based on the book: wild girl by Delia Owens

this book and movie wow, they created controversy, film, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones tells the story of a girl who lives like this Marginalized in a swamp North Carolina.

The Morning Show (2019–present)

Based on the book: Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV By Brian Stelter.

You’ve probably already heard about this amazing series, where Reese Witherspoon And Jennifer Aniston they two play news anchor of one morning Showthose who have to doand fight the systemThe Senior Manager of your television networksexual harassment allegations And what does it mean to be a woman One of the most important programs on television.

the book it is based on it’s not imaginary And a reporter tells the story of the work he did new York Times, obService provided from within the communications industry.

You can watch it on Apple TV+.

Daisy Jones and the Six (2023)

Based on the novel: Everybody Loves Daisy Jones By Taylor Jenkins Reed

One of the best series of 2023. If you haven’t seen it yet, grab a blanket, throw yourself on the couch and enjoy a marathon binge watch, The series tells the story of one famous band from the 70’s Where love triangleThe addictions And this fame, they have put their identity and everything they have built at risk. Plus, you can’t miss the star-studded cast of Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse and Sebastian Chacon.

You can watch it on Prime Video.

beautiful little things (2023)

Based on the book: beautiful little things by Cheryl Strayed

stars of this series katherine hahn And Sarah Pigeon, Whose life is this show about claireA writer who goes on to become a popular columnist For a difficult period in his life.

You can watch it on Star+.

