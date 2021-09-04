Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe’s joke about her earnings: “I was baffled”

Reese Witherspoon revealed that she was baffled by one joke about his earnings made by the ex-husband Ryan Phillippe during the 2002 Academy Awards ceremony.

The actress recalled that somewhat awkward moment during the podcast The HFPA in Conversation of which she was recently a guest.

Actress Reese Witherspoon took to the stage with Ryan Phillippe to present one of the Academy Awards in 2002. The actor then said he would let her read the winner of the category because “you earn more than me“.

Reese, as the audience laughed at the joke, was visibly taken aback.

Witherspoon then admitted during the podcast: “I forgot it happened“.

The Oscar winner then added: “But you’re right, he said it and no, it wasn’t in the script and he didn’t tell me he was going to say it before the moment it happened live. So at that moment I was a little disconcerted“.

The Oscar-winning actress pointed out that she has no idea why Ryan brought that moment to life on the Oscars stage, remembering though: “There are so few women who earn a lot to the point that they are sometimes ashamed of their situation and are expected to always give more than others in the same position. But I think things have changed a bit since that moment“.

Reese Witherspoon also revealed that her daughter Ava, now 21, had once returned from school in tears because she was told that her mother was one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood and felt incredibly embarrassed: “I replied ‘Never be ashamed of a woman who makes money. There are women all over the world who don’t have an opportunity or an education, or the ability to make money. And the more women earn, the more they will donate money and take care of society, of their communities, they will invest that money. So never feel bad about your mom making money and don’t feel embarrassed if you make it, or even if the amount is higher than your partner’s.“.

The actress, who has an estimated $ 200 million worth of work as an actress and producer, is currently paid $ 2 million for every episode of The Morning Show in which she stars opposite Jennifer Aniston.