Reese Witherspoon and Gigi Hadid love this drugstore cleanser and it’s available on Amazon

When it comes to skincare, we all want to find products that actually work for as little money as possible, right? Enter Cetaphil. The affordable skincare line is frequently recommended by dermatologists and even counts Gigi Hadid and Reese Witherspoon among its celebrity fans.

Dermis love the range because of its minimal ingredients, making it ideal for anyone with sensitive skin. The light and gentle formulas work to improve your skin without drying it out or stripping it of its natural oils, easing symptoms such as roughness, tightness and irritation.

You’ve most likely heard of Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, which not only removes makeup and prevents breakouts, but also balances your skin tone. It’s suitable for both oily and dry skin, and Gigi Hadid is a huge fan, proving that the best products don’t always come with the highest price tag.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, £13.49/$13.96, Amazon

“Whenever I work a lot, or wear a lot of makeup, or come back from a shoot, I use Cetaphil because I just feel like it really cleanses my skin,” Gigi said. in a Vogue Beauty Secrets. video. “I’ve always really gone for drugstore skincare…I just wanted good products and I don’t always think you have to pay a lot for it. »

Reese Witherspoon agrees, telling Refinery29 when asked about her beauty must-haves, “Cetaphil. I use the face wash and travel with it. »

The cult cleanser is available on Amazon and costs less than £14 ($14). Several other products are also highly recommended for sensitive skin and they are so affordable, such as the Daily Defense Face Moisturizer with SPF50+ and the Rich Night Cream Skin Care Moisturizer. Sign us up.

