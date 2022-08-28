Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ scene

One of the things we like the most about ‘Friends’ are the cameos that took place over the 10 years of filming. The sixth season featured special appearance by Reese Witherspoon, who played Rachel’s posh sister, Jill. This fleeting appearance of the actress was very well received by her fans, and it seems that she also remembers her with special affection, since she has just shared a video on Instagram remembering one of her mythical scenes.

In the video, Jennifer begins by saying, “Oh, that’s sweet,” after seeing a photo of her and Reese. “Is this when you say the phrase you adore so much?” she adds. “We could say the lines,” Reese replies. “Do you remember yours?” It seems that the actress has a little trouble remembering, which is not surprising since that episode was broadcast in the early 2000s… Luckily, the one who plays Jill whispers the phrase to her, and both can recreate one of the most mythical scenes of the series.

As a good fan of ‘Friends’ that we assume you are, surely you remember the sequence perfectly. It’s about that moment when Rachel forbids her little sister to have a relationship with Ross, her ex-boyfriend. “You can’t have Ross,” Rachel tells her, to which she replies, “Can’t? Can’t? The only thing I can’t have is dairy.”

In the original episode, Jill asks Rachel why she is always so jealous of her during their argument over Ross. “It’s not that she’s jealous of you, it’s that you’re a brat and you want what you can’t have,” she replies, just before the first one says the mythical phrase.