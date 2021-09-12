Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are fed up with 2020

Also Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington, like many of us, they are fed up with 2020, the year of the coronavirus pandemic. And so on Sunday night the stars of Little Fires Everywhere (they produced and starred together in the tv adaptation of the eponymous bestseller), participating in the virtual ceremony of the Emmy Awards, they staged a Early New Year complete with a countdown, sparkling hats and glasses of champagne: “We are ready to say goodbye to 2020», They explained to the conductor Jimmy Kimmel. “Can you really do that?” He asked. And Witherspoon, joking: “Sure, we’re Emmy nominated producers!”

Little Fires Everywhere, nominated for best miniseries, is produced inter alia by Reese’s “Hello Sunshine”. More, Kerry got a nomination for “Best Actress in a Miniseries.”“.

Witherspoon, who also celebrates Emmy nominations for The Morning Show And Big Little Lies, both produced by “Hello Sunshine”, he also told about the anticipated New Year’s Eve party in his Instagram Stories. Listing the anti-coronavirus measures of the participants: “Masks, Covid tests, and furry slippers “. The idea of ​​an early farewell to the year of the coronavirus is very popular with the people of social networks. “If Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington say 2020 is over, then it’s overWrote a fan.

