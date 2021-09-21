Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, two friends at a safe distance

The tweet and the photo of Reese Witherspoon with her friend actress Laura Dern taken from a safe distance.

The co-stars of the series Big Little Lies during these really difficult and suffering days due to the coronavirus, it was nice to see two smiling faces piercing the smartphone screen. The architects of this shot from a distance are the actresses Reese Witherspoon and connects it Laura Dern, who, while respecting the rules, wanted this moment of friendship with their fans around the world.

Reese Witherspoon’s tweet

The American situation, albeit dramatic, but fortunately not at the level of Italy, has seen the WHO equal some fundamental rules all over the world to avoid coronavirus contagion. One of these rules is to keep the minimum safe distance of one meter when walking with another person. Reese Witherspoon and her dazzling smile, she posted a shot with her colleague Laura Dern while they were taking a walk. As you can see from the photo, they too respected the rule of the meter, writing: “Friendship with social distance. Hello ?? lauradern! “

The friendship between Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern

For all the people who believe that friendship in the entertainment world cannot exist, these two women are proof that this is not true. The comments of fans and users who follow the actress, have shown how much these two friends are loved.

After seeing them act together on the set of the hit series Big Little Lies, don’t you think it could be interesting to see them act in a film dedicated to the two of them? Hope is the last to die.