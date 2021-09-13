Reese Witherspoon and Netflix: 2 new rom-comedies are coming

Reese Witherspoon along with Hello Sunshine and Netflix will star in two original romantic comedies. Let’s see all the details!

It is now news from a few days ago, but the actress Reese Witherspoon has just reached an interesting agreement with Netflix for the production of two different romantic comedies. It goes without saying that she will be the protagonist of both projects. His company Hello Sunshine will also appear in the production.

“We have been looking for the right films for a while to collaborate with Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and the entire Netflix team and we are very happy to be able to work with them on these two romantic comedies.” tells Reese Witherspoon. “Sarah Haywood’s story and Aline Brosh McKenna’s story combine everything we like about classic romantic comedies with strong, intelligent and determined leads.”

Your Place or Mine

The first romantic film in the deal is based on an original script by Aline Brosh McKenna, known for being the creator of The Devil Wears Prada and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, entitled Your Place or Mine. Among the producers we will see, in addition to Netflix, too Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan. The story will focus on two longtime friends who exchange their respective lives. She decides to fulfill her lifelong dream as he volunteers to keep an eye on his teenage son. Will something be born between the two?

“I am delighted to be working with Jason on the production of Aline’s feature directorial debut alongside our friends and partners at Netflix, and alongside a friend as talented as Reese and her Hello Sunshine.”, he comments Michael Costigan on behalf of Aggregate Films. “Our film has found the perfect home, as well as the ideal creative partners with which to create a sophisticated and resolutely modern romantic comedy, a product that we are convinced will appeal to audiences around the world.”

The Cactus

The second one is called The Cactus and is inspired by “The Happiness of the Cactus, The New York Times bestselling novel by Sarah Haywood and chosen by Reese’s Book Club in June 2019. An unexpected pregnancy at 45 pushes a reserved woman to rethink her whole life. Plans change drastically and this new situation will push her on an unconventional journey to discover love, family and happiness.

