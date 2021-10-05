Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, a special friendship: the photos together

Madeline and Celeste together again! The protagonists of Big Little Lies they found themselves on the red carpet of the Gotham Independent Film Awards 2017. In New York Nicole Kidman, 50, was awarded the Actress Tribute and Friend Reese Witherspoon, 41, was the first to compliment her.

“I’ve been a fan of his since the first movie, Dead Calm. When I saw it I said to myself: “She is my heroine, she’s the kind of woman she wants to be: strong but vulnerable “”. And with the TV series set in Monterey the two had, for the first time, the opportunity to work together.

“Celeste Wright is a woman who seems to have it all, she is a mother of two, wife of a rich man, but she has a dark secret,” added Witherspoon, “And Nicole’s extraordinary performance it has helped many women, victims of domestic abuse, to open up ».

The Australian actress couldn’t help but say thank you and eahug the friend on the red carpt. Over the years Kidman has shown that he gets along well with other women of power. Starting with the Australian colleague Naomi Watts. The two have always known each other, even before the film (Flirting) who filmed together in 1991. “This woman is everything to me,” revealed Naomi recently, “There have been several” ups “and” lows “, but we have always had a deep respect for each other“.

Meanwhile Nicole and Reese may soon get back to work together. Big Little Lies, who has already received an Emmy for “Best Actress” and an Emmy for “Best Director,” may have a sequel. According to several sources, HBO could start shooting the second series in spring 2018. However, official confirmation is missing. Madeline and Celeste cross their fingers.