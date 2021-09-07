Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe’s son becomes a singer at 16: photos

Has only 16 years, but very clear ideas. The son of Reese Witherspoon, the famous Hollywood actress, and her ex Ryan Phillippe, another well-known face of the world showbiz, has published his first single. The debut song is called ‘Long Run’ and it is the result of a collaboration with the artist Nina Nesbitt.

The brando was released on Friday. The guy shared on his profile Instagram an image of the cover of the piece, in which he appears with Nina. In art he simply calls himself ‘Deacon’. The father’s surname is perhaps too much bulky and there are many prejudices about the ‘sons of’, even overseas. Of course, if he didn’t have the parents he does, Deacon could probably forget all of them articles of newspapers that are coming out these days on his debut in the world of music. And we know that in these cases the visibility that’s all.

Deacon has an older sister, Ava, who is now 20. But also a younger brother, Tennessee, however, the result of the love between his mother Reese and her new husband Jim Toth. And if Ava is identical to Reese (the two are really two drops of water), he seems to have taken it from both parents: a mix “Perfect” right between the mother and the father Ryan, for years one of the sex symbol most loved by women. In short, it did not go badly.

Written by: the Editors on 10/7/2020.