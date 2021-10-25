Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunited for son Deacon

At the beginning of 2000 Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were one of the most loved couples in all of Hollywood. They met in 1999 on the set of the film Cruel Intentions, Reese and Ryan between a scene kiss and a hot meeting ended up really falling in love with each other, giving life to a love story that lasted until 2006 and from which the children Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Deacon were born Reese Phillippe. A not exactly peaceful farewell that led to the separation of the two actors who, today, seem to have buried the hatchet on the occasion of Deacon’s 18th birthday, where they let themselves be immortalized together again, smiling and happy as in the past.

To document the event was Ryan Phillippe who, via Instagram, posted a photo of him with his son and ex-wife at a restaurant table, in front of a splendid cake with cream. “Happy 18th birthday to our beautiful, intelligent, talented and caring son. You are a true light in this world and you are so loved by all those who know you “wrote the 47-year-old actor today.” We are lucky to be your mother and your father. I love you, puppy. (I’d say we did pretty well @reesewitherspoon), ”Ryan concluded by calling the film’s star into question Revenge Of The Blondes, who replied with an ironic “I’m so proud of our boy … I mean our ADULT son!”.

After years of tension and discontent, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe return to be seen together recreating the magic that made the film famous Cruel Intention, whose success brought the 45-year-old (now the protagonist of the TV series Morning Show) to win an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for When Love Burns The Soul. Despite the newfound serenity, between Reese and Ryan there is no possible return of the flame given that the actress of If Only It Were True (where she is paired with Mark Ruffalo) is married to agent Jim Toth, with whom he had the third son Tennesee.

Past disagreements are now a thing of the past for Witherspoon and her ex-partner, whose relationship issues have never interfered with their role as parents and the importance of friendly and serene co-parenting. “You have to get to that point as a divorced parent where you don’t put yourself first,” Reese explained back in 2016 which, today, has achieved the goal it had set itself: that is to raise their children as good guys, teaching them to have their heads on their shoulders, to be judicious and not to be dazzled by easy success. “We’ve been very good at that,” Witherspoon admitted hours away from her son’s 18th birthday, and seeing Deacon’s face surrounded by Mum Reese and Ryan’s affection one can’t help but believe her.

