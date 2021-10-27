Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe together again for son’s birthday (PHOTO)

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe posed together for photos on the 18th birthday of Deacon, their youngest son.

Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, divorced for 13 years, they reunited on Saturday evening on the occasion of their 18th birthday son younger: Deacon. To celebrate this special day, the ex couple posed for some photo before cutting a splendid chocolate cake from Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar.

“Happy 18th birthday to our wonderful, intelligent, talented and caring son. You are a true light in this world and you are loved so much by all who know you“, the proud father captioned the photo of himself, Deacon and Witherspoon sitting side by side.

“We are lucky to be your mother and father. I love you, puppy..I would say we did a good job @reesewitherspoon“Ryan continued.”So proud of our boy … I mean our ADULT SON! ”The Oscar-winning actress replied in the comments section.

Reese Witherspoon, on the other hand, reposted the image on her Instagram Stories, writing: “We love you, Deacon! You make us so proud of you! “The boy’s mother also shared an exuberant tribute with a long caption recalling her son’s childhood:”How did it happen? 18 years? One day he trades Pokémon cards, sings Bruno Mars songs and the next day he’s taller than me, cooks steak and composes music with his best friends“.