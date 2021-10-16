News

Reese Witherspoon and Simon Kinberg at work on the sci fi thriller

Reese Witherspoon and Simon Kinberg will work together on the sci-fi thriller Pyros

This summer wasn’t exactly the best for the filmmaker Simon Kinberg, given the failure of his last job, X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The film received the worst reviews in the entire franchise and was a box office flop. However, the director’s future looks bright as he is working on his next project with no less than that Reese Witherspoon! According to Deadline, Witherspoon and Kinberg are teaming up on the film Pyros, currently looking for a studio.

The director is set to produce the film, starring Witherspoon; the film is based on the short story Tardy Man written by Thomas Pierce, who also wrote the screenplay for the film adaptation. Pyros is a sci-fi thriller about a group of people who have futuristic fireproof suits that blend with them, allowing them to get into burning buildings without a problem. These “firefighters” are hired by very wealthy people to help save their valuables while their homes go up in flames. The plot of the film follows one of these people, who breaks the rules of the group and, instead of focusing only on valuables, decides to save a human being. At the moment there is no news on a release date.

Gambit Cinematographe
Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock

Besides Dark Phoenix, Kinberg will direct the thriller 355, starring Jessica Chastain and a stellar cast of actresses. Reese Witherspoon was recently on the small screen with HBO’s award-winning series Big Little Lies.

