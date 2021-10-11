News

Reese Witherspoon and that special friendship from the days of Friends

With Jennifer Aniston best friends since Friends

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have been friends since Friends. In the famous sitcom Reese played Jill, Rachel’s younger sister, the character of Jennifer. As a good veteran of the show, she was the one who helped the youngest colleague to join the cast.

“We met on the set of Friends,” Whiterspoon told Natalie Portman, who interviewed her for Harper’s Bazaar magazine. “I was playing his sister. I was 23 and had recently become a mother, breastfeeding my daughter Ava on set. She was so sweet towards me, I was very nervous and she was always ready to reassure me ”.

James Van Der Beek: Dawson Leery has six children

Gwyneth Paltrow: with Chris Martin the perfect extended family

“I was amazed at her acting: the writers often changed lines and she was always affable, funny and cheerful. We’ve been friends ever since, ”concludes the actress. A friendship destined to last over time, which will see the two American stars together, for a television project once again.

Keanu Reeves: his John Wick conquers the world of video games

In fact, Reese and Jennifer are now also colleagues on the set of The Morning Show, an American television series that will be available on Apple TV from November 1, in which they are protagonists and executive producers. The two stars will be accompanied by actor Steve Carell, made famous by the film “A week from God”. Apple would eventually also hire directors of the caliber of Steven Spielberg, JJ Abrams and Sofia Coppola.

