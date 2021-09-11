Reese Witherspoon and the Legally Blonde reunion twenty years later

Elle Woods is about to return, it’s official. We have it already announced several times and Reese Witherspoon she has never hidden the enthusiasm and the desire to put back the pink role of the character who consecrated her in Legally Blonde (Revenge of the blondes). Recently the two presenters of The Home Edit, available on Netflix, have made an incurisone in the house of the actress and they have tidied up the wardrobe of his films most important, including Elle’s pink outfir. The virtual reunion Legally Blonde 3 is news that, in this pandemic period, pulls a smile. It is followed, however, by a release date a little later in time, or in 2022. To kill the long wait, almost twenty years after the film’s release, the original cast found themselves in a reunion (the video is below) for the Saturday Night Live. They were all there. In addition to Witherspoon they were in fact present Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire) and of course Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond). Loading... Advertisements

Anecdotes and behind the scenes

The full cast (almost all more beautiful today than yesterday), moderated by the comic actress and writer Chloe Fineman, he discussed the experiences from the set and the anecdotes from the auditions. Some iconic scenes have been re-enacted and juicy behind the scenes have also sprung up. Look at this cult of comedy americana will be even more fun.

It seems impossible to believe it is actually a 20-year reunion. Watching this video and the way they all still enjoy themselves today explains the fact that a light film like Legally Blonde has become a cult. Of those whose scenes that still bounce on social networks today.

An example? the band & snap in the hairdressing salon or the arrival of Elle at Harvard or the evening with the bunny costume. Unforgettable scenes for camp lovers. Witherspoon was 25 at the time and earned a Golden Globe nomination. She had already been married for two years to handsome Ryan Philippe and they were the golden couple of teen cinema.

