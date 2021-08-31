Reese Witherspoon and the tender commentary under the photo of daughter Ava

The 21-year-old Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe, shared with her fans a rare image of her better half, in a totally unexpected Instagram post. The lucky one is Owen Mahoney, 19 year old and student of the UC Berkeley of California.

In the photo the two ‘lovebirds’ are shown in a tender selfie taken at The Congress Avenue Bridge of Austin, where the two are looking for the bats, which unlike them, struggle to be seen. “The bats were very shy… so here’s our selfie,” Ava wrote below her post.

Among the many comments one cannot fail to notice that of mother Reese, who to express his approval and join in the moment of tenderness wrote: “These two“, together with aheart-shaped eyed emoticon. In short, it seems that the blessing Mama Reese has arrived. Ava and Owen started dating way back 2019, and from there they never left.

Reese Witherspoon daughter: “Ava, your Owen doesn’t look like your father”

Fans claim that the two look a lot like Reese and Ryan Phillippe in their first couple outings. Already in 2019, as reported by Vanity Fair, when Ava posted a photo with Owen for the first time, fans commented enthusiastically: “It’s all his father!” An unwelcome comment from Ava, who ignored all but one of the comments: “No.does not look like your father “. Point. Probably this attitude of rejection towards the father is due to turbulent divorce of her parents, soon after the actress discovered numerous Ryan’s betrayals, way back in 2006.