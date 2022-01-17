Reese Witherspoon and the unexpected fashion twin (Minnie Pearl)

It is not new that to express a strong sentimental bond, whether it is friendship or even love, many decide to do it through their own outfit, perhaps showing off an impeccable couple look. in pendant.

That’s what the Oscar-winning actress did Reese Witherspoon who shared, with his over 27M followers, a shot wearing the same outfit as a “particular” fashion twin, his dog Minnie Pearl.

A warm sweater with a high neck with black and white stripes for both, portrayed cheek to cheek. “I have lost my compass», This is the brief, but incisive, description of the post made by the protagonist of The Morning Show.

However, it is not the first time that the actress has decided to show a perfect couple look together with his French bulldog, who has been part of the family since November 2020. In fact, the cute duo, already previously, showed themselves outdoors, around the park, wearing a similar sweater, complete with a hood on their heads. Here Reeseplaying on the appearance of Minnie Pearlsimilar to that of Baby Yoda – character from the tv series The Mandalorian -, is ironically renamed Mammadalorian.

The star’s love for dogs Big Little Lies is well known, so much so that his profile is chock full of photos with his four-legged friends. Among these there is also the latest arrival, the black Labrador Major, with which the actress could not resist for a shot in total black … who knows if Minnie Pearl he took it well.

