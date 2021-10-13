Reese Witherspoon and travel skincare products

Reese Witherspoon he often travels – whether for work or pleasure – and for this reason he said that one of his priorities is also one perfect skincare, with products at your fingertips. The actress of The Morning Show and also ambassador from Biossance and takes full advantage of its title, using their skin care products often and willingly. Through some Instagram stories, the actress showed her travel beauty case, containing beauty products for her three-phase routine. Among the inevitable there is the repairing cream, the serum for dark spots with Vitamin C and the eye contour cream with seaweed.

Reese Witherspoon and travel skincare

The actress revealed some background to her skincare to her Instagram fans. For example, to prepare for the 2021 Oscars ceremony, he used the repairing cream of Biossance, combined with vitamin C serum, very dear to the actress.

“I’m 45 now. My skin has completely changed. Pregnancy changed her. I have some spots darker“, He had told a long time ago People. “The products to C vitamin they were really helpful in lightening those darker spots and pigmentation. I just try to take care of my skin twice a day. I dedicate time to morning and to evening, especially on the neck and hands“.

Furthermore, Reese Witherspoon is convinced that using these products are one cuddle turned to oneself and not to please others. “We all know the signs of aging, but in this case we have to ask ourselves how we feel, not so much about how this change is perceived, but how do we take care of ourselves. And, when we talk about using products that are good for our skin, it means that we are making an investment in ourselves “. As reported People, also other buyers of Biossance have found these travel products perfect for pampering and smoothing their skin, even for reducing dark circles and dark circles.

