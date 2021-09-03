Reese Witherspoon attacked by PETA

NASHVILLE – About ten days ago Reese Witherspoon posted on Instagram the photo of the arrival of a new member of the family: the Labrador Major. In November, the actress adopted another puppy, a French bulldog named Minnie Pearl.

However, one detail has not escaped PETA, the non-profit organization in support of animal rights. Both dogs were in fact purchased from breeding farms. A detail that PETA did not appreciate. “Every time someone buys a puppy from a pet shop or a breeder, a dog in an animal shelter loses the chance to find a home,” said Daphna Nachminovitch, senior vice president of Cruelty Investigations at PETA. The organization asks celebrities to use their influence by showing love for the dogs found in shelters, and at the same time not to feed the breeding or shop industry, as they “contribute to increasing the number of animals , which one day could end up on the street or in shelters ». The group also opposes “speciesism, a human supremacy of the vision of the world”.

PETA also points out that there are currently around 70 million cats and dogs waiting for a home in the United States alone. And among these there are also numerous Labradors.

Loading... Advertisements

To combat the sale of dogs from farms, PETA has decided to create posters that have as their object the choice of Reese Witherspoon, and which will be exhibited in Nashville, city of the actress. In the preview we see a dog behind a net, which reads: “Dear Reese, stop buying dogs. Love, Max, the shelter dog”.