Reese Witherspoon between career and children

The talented Reese Witherspoon – appreciated in films such as “Cruel Intentions“(1999),”A career blonde“(2003) and the most recent comedy”40 are the new 20“(2017) or for TV series”Big Little Lies” And “Little Fires Everywhere”- recently talked about her relationship with her children in a life where career is a central element.

Reese Witherspoon: actress, revolutionary entrepreneur and… mom

This effervescent artist has become one teen idol in the ’90s and won an Oscar for proof in “When Love Burns the Soul – Walk the Line”, before turning 30. She currently has, at least as reported by the web, 10 upcoming projects as a producer.

At 45, Reese Witherspoon bent Hollywood to her will, growing her media company Hello Sunshine, which focuses on stories about women, told by women. Starting from these premises, Reese has proved to be a real industrial powerhouse who, among other things, has helped reinvent television with shows such as “Big Little Lies”, “The Morning Show” and “Little Fires Everywhere”. The interpreter also used his influence to encourage Time’s Up, a non-profit, non-partisan organization fighting gender-based discrimination in the workplace, alongside some of Hollywood’s most powerful women, one of whom is actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross. She told the latter how it was common for her to be told that a film with a female protagonist could not be made because one had already been planned that year. Having productions with few female leads was an accepted norm.

“It was surprising to me that they said it so clearly and that it was something I had to accept.” Precisely for this reason the star who is also a great entrepreneur, when she founded her company, promised herself never to adopt such an attitude within a system that philosophically does not believe that there is an audience to which it is possible to offer. even something different.

Motherhood and its joys

But Reese Witherspoon in addition to being a career woman is also a mother who at 45 has three children, two of which are now adults: Ava (born in 1999), Deacon (born in 2003) and Tennessee (born in 2012).

In a YouTube video on her channel, dated September 26, 2019, the beautiful actress admitted that she was afraid when she embarked on her journey into the world of motherhood for the first time. She was still trying to make a name for herself in Hollywood at the time and worried about the direction of her career.

“To be completely honest, it was scary. I was afraid. I didn’t know what my career would be like, ”said the interpreter.

Fortunately, Reese Witherspoon ended up having a successful artistic path and nowadays she no longer sees motherhood as something to fear. Indeed, the star seems to wholeheartedly enjoy being a mom. In 2019, he shared a photo of himself with his youngest son, Tennessee, and wrote, “The best concert I’ve ever had! #momlife. “

Ava and Deacon were born while the actress was married to the actor Ryan Philippe. The two married in 1999 and broke up in 2006. In 2011, Witherspoon married the talented agent. Jim Toth. Reese’s two older children are now adults, although she is still close to them, admitting that the relationship with her now independent boys is an extremely rewarding experience.

In a conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross for Interview Magazine, the star said:

“I am first of all a mother. I am someone’s daughter. I’ve been working as a team since I was 14, so I think I’m a team leader at this point. I can safely say it. I am an agent. I don’t like talking about things for too long, I just like doing them. “

As part of the same interview, Witherspoon was asked to name the last thing that gave her joy. The actress responded without hesitation: “Dancing around my kitchen this morning to several Top 40 songs. I’ll do anything to make people laugh. I’m sure my kids find it horrible, but my mother used to do the same thing! ”.

Daniele Romeo

06/16/2021