Reese Witherspoon biography and film of an Oscar-winning actress

There is a very funny curiosity that has deserved an article in the United States, and which is about Reese Witherspoon. One of the most popular candy brands overseas, specializing in peanut butter treats, is called Reese’s and has a profile Instagram followed by over 100,000 gluttons. Reese’s, however, on Instagram only one profile follows: that of the actress of the same name. Ask about Twitter, the company’s top management provided a concise and ironic explanation: “It has a beautiful name”. Reese Witherspoon did not intervene in the affair but will surely have followed her, having fun. Judging by her clever little face and her mignon measures (she is 156 cm tall) like an eternal high school girl who makes everyone fall in love, she must be gifted with a certain self-irony. We mere mortals will never have confirmation, unless we are lucky enough to know it. But we just need to know that it has many other qualities. Like that of having proved to be a very talented actress, from the very beginning.

Reese Witherspoon at the Festival de Deauville (1991) Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon biography of a blonde au naturel. Our diva was born on March 22, 1976 in Nashville, Tennessee, full name Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon. She is the daughter of a military doctor, John Witherspoon, and a nurse, Betty. She has only one brother, older than her, named John. “Reese” is not her third name, but the surname of her mother that has been attributed to her along with that of her father and which she will adopt as her stage name. Since she was a child, however, the nickname, which she carries with immense self-irony is “Jaws”, Jaws, which is also the most famous synonym of the shark. Reese Witherspoon filmography or life revenge. At the age of 14, he reads the announcement of a casting for extras for a film in a newspaper and decides to try it for fun. She gets taken, of course, and finds herself in her first film, The man of the moon (1991), directed by Robert Mulligan, with a more substantial part of it than a simple extra. Until then, her experiences were limited to some advertising poses as a baby model, but this is the first important step. She still does not believe it, she has to finish school and thinking that the parenthesis with acting is already closed, she plans to devote herself to medicine like her parents. He graduated from Harpeth Hall High School, but then changed his mind about medicine and enrolled in the Faculty of English Literature in Nashville, at Stanford University. She is summoned to a new set, the film is intolaed Freeway. Surprise: she wins the Catalonian International Film Festival award for best actress. He then takes a gap year from college to focus on acting. He will never go back to college.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe Getty Images Loading... Advertisements

It appears in some episodes of the television series Friends and is the protagonist of the miniseries Return to Lonesome. Turn Feeeway – No Exit (1996), winning the Best Actress award at the Sitges Festival, Fear (1996) by James Foley, Twilight (1998) by Robert Benton (Reese Witherspoon in Twilight works with Paul Newman and Gene Hackman). But his talent comes to the fore in films like Pleasantville (1998), Election (1999) and Cruel Intentions (1999). During the filming of the latter he reunites with Ryan Phillippe, his co-star along with Sarah Michelle Gellar, whom he had met during his 21st birthday party. A great love is born. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe they married in 1999 and have two children: Ava Elizabeth (1999) and Deacon (2003). In 1999, meanwhile, shines in Election with Matthew Broderick, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. Later he reads in American Psycho with Christian Bale (2000). But his greatest success comes with The revenge of the blondes, 2001, a comedy that reached number one at the box office and earned her a new Golden Globe nomination. Such a boom at the box office that if her salary for this film was one million dollars, for the sequel she will be able to charge a fee of 15. And in the next film she will ask for 20, becoming one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

Reese Witherspoon with husband Jim Toth Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon, Oscar. In 2005 he turns When love burns the soul – Walk the Line (2005), a biography of Johnny Cash. She plays country singer June Carter and for that role, in a film that remains somewhat of a niche, she wins an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Bafta. In 2006 Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philippe announce the divorce without giving reasons. Only a few years later, in 2014, Reese confided in an interview: “I’ve been trying to feel good for a few years, but you can’t be very creative when your brain is like a scrambled egg.” In 2007 she has a love affair with Jake Gyllenhaal. But it just doesn’t work and it lasts even less. In Rendition (2007) plays a woman in search of an Egyptian husband who, after becoming suspicious of a terrorist attack, disappears on a flight connecting South Africa with the United States. In the Christmas comedy All together inevitably (2008), works in tandem with Vince Vaughn. In How do you know it? (2010) share the set Reese Witherspoon and Owen Wilson, while in Like water for elephants (2011) is with Robert Pattinson (and off to the never confirmed gossip of a sympathy between the two). In the action comedy A spy is not enough (2012) plays the disputed woman between two CIA agents played by Chris Pine and Tom Hardy. In The Good Lie (2014) played a social worker who assists Sudanese refugees. The same year he worked in Wild (2014) and Defect of form (2014). In 2018 the film comes out In the wounds of time, film based on a novel by Madeleine L’Engle. But lately for all of us Reese Witherspoon and Big Little Lies they are a combination that we cannot separate. In the award-winning television series she plays the character of Madeline Martha Mackenzie, one of the well-to-do provincial mothers protagonists of the story and played by actresses of the caliber of Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman. It went like this with Ryan Philippe (he still has two wonderful children left), badly with Jake Gyllenhaal, and with various other boyfriends. But in the end, love seems to have arrived. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, a cinematgracio agent met during a meeting at a production company, they become a steady couple and with the latter the actress married in 2011. In 2012 they had a son who was named Tennessee James. Let’s hope he’s the right man for you. Meanwhile, we look forward to the second season of Big Little Lies to which Meryl Streep is added, and which we will see in the spring of 2019.

