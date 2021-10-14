Reese Witherspoon, Biography and Filmography of the Actress

Reese Witherspoon, born Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, was born in New Orleans on March 22, 1976, known today as a very successful American actress. Reese Witherspoon spent her early years in Wiesbaden, Germany, moving with her family to the United States in Godlettsville and later to Los Angeles, before her father and mother divorced in 1996.

At just 7 years old, Reese Witherspoon was chosen as a model for a TV commercial, later taking acting lessons to make her film debut in 1991 in the film Man of the Moon, nominated for a Young Artist Award. In the same year he joined the cast of the Tv movie Wild Flower, directed by Diane Keaton.

After college she enrolled at Stanford University to break off her studies sometime later to pursue her acting career. In the nineties Reese Witherspoon participated in several films including A Little Little Hero, Fear, Cruel Intentions in 1999, Pleasantville, Election for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Award, entering the list of premieres of the 100 best interpretations of all time.

In 1998 the actress took part in the thriller film Twilight, in 2000 in the film reduction of American Psycho. Reese Witherspoon also appears as a guest star in the sixth season of Friends, but the real success came in 2001 with the film Revenge of the Blondes, earning critical praise and a second Golden Globe nomination and an MTV Movie Award.

In 2003 she returned in the sequel A Blonde in Career, also working in the film All The Fault of Love, The Importance of Being Earnest, winning the Oscar for Best Actress in 2006 for her portrayal of June Carter Cash in When Love Burns. the soul – Walk the Line, plus the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film.

In 2005 he worked on the romantic comedy If Only It Were True, All Together Inevitably, on the thriller Devil’s Knot in 2013. Reese Witherspoon is the owner of a film production company, Type A, thanks to which he produced A career blonde and Penelope. In 2013 the actress took part in the song Somethin ‘Stupid with Michael Bublé on the album To Be Loved.

In 1999 the actress married actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she had two children, divorcing in 2007. After a relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal she married Jim Toth in 2011, with whom she had a son.